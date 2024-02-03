Johnson (elbow) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Cleveland, Dan Weiss of Bally Sports San Antonio reports.
Johnson sat out of his team's last two contests while dealing with an elbow laceration, but he's now on track to return Saturday evening. Expect confirmation from the Spurs on his availability closer to tipoff.
