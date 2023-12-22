Johnson is probable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to low back tightness.
Johnson has been dealing with a tight back this week but hasn't missed any time. In December (nine games), Johnson has averaged 17.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.
