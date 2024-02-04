Johnson (elbow) closed with 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during Saturday's 117-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Johnson made his return to action after he missed the Spurs' previous two contests with an elbow laceration. He once again played off the bench, and Johnson looks as though he'll continue to operate as the Spurs' go-to scorer on the second unit after he was moved out of the starting lineup Dec. 23 in favor of Julian Champagnie. While Devin Vassell's production has taken off since being separated from Johnson on the top unit, Johnson's playing time and overall numbers have predictably dipped as a result of the change. In 20 outings as a reserve, Johnson's usage rate is actually up four percentage points (to 25.3 percent from 21.3 percent), but he's averaging 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, all of which lag behind his marks as a starter.