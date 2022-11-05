Johnson closed Friday's 113-106 loss to the Clippers with 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes.

Johnson was coming off a one-game absence due to a calf injury and there's a chance he's still not 100 percent fit, as this was one of his worst outings of the campaign both in terms of the scoring figures and his efficiency -- in fact, this 16-point output was his lowest scoring mark of the campaign. Despite this poor outing, Johnson's role as the Spurs' go-to player on offense shouldn't be under question going forward.