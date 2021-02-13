Johnson racked up 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Johnson reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season, and he was coming off four straight below-average performances where he averaged 9.5 points per game while shooting a meager 31.1 percent from the field. This was a strong bounce-back performance for the second-year pro, and although he didn't do much aside from scoring, he certainly played a key role in the Spurs' win here. For what is worth, Johnson has scored in double digits in all but six games this season.