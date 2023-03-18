Johnson produced 21 points (8-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 126-120 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Johnson has already missed four games this month, but he's been productive when able to take the floor. He's scored at least 20 points in his last three outings and eight of his last 10 overall. Johnson should continue to produce offensively, but he could face some slight pushback on the fantasy front if Devin Vassell gets back on track as he did Friday. Even if that's the case, Johnson still holds plenty of fantasy value on a Spurs club starving for production.