Johnson closed Friday's 130-115 loss to the Warriors with 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes.

Johnson didn't have his best shooting performance but still ended up as one of the Spurs' best players in this 15-point loss. San Antonio has had a woeful season, but Johnson can be considered as one of the bright spots overall. He is averaging 22.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game across 10 outings since the All-Star break.