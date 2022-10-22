Johnson finished with 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Friday's 137-134 win over the Pacers.

The go-to player for the Spurs on offense, Johnson has scored at least 20 points in the first two games of the campaign while shooting 50 percent from the field across both contests. While his run of games with at least 20 points will probably end sooner than later, he should retain a high-usage role on offense.