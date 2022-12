Johnson recorded 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Johnson has scored at least 20 points in five games in a row and has reached the 15-point mark in nine straight contests, so his role as the Spurs' main offensive threat is all but secured. That said, the forward has struggled with his efficiency and is shooting a meager 39.8 percent from the field during that nine-game span.