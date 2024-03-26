Johnson notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 104-102 victory over the Suns.

Johnson was sharp while operating with a modest workload despite a big minute share. Monday marked just the fourth instance across 42 appearances where Johnson has logged 30-plus minutes while attempting single-digit shots. However, he has settled into similar usage of late, averaging 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 49.0/40.0/77.8 percent shooting off 10.2 shots during his last five games.