Johnson (elbow) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Johnson missed Wednesday's matchup against the Magic due to a left elbow laceration, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Friday's game. If he's sidelined once again, Cedi Osman and Julian Champagnie will likely continue to see increased playing time for San Antonio.

