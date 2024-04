Johnson (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Johnson has missed three of the last four games due to a left foot sprain, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Thursday. Since Cedi Osman (ankle) has been ruled out, Julian Champagnie, Sidy Cissoko and Malaki Branham could see increased run if Johnson is unavailable.