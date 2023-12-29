Johnson is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to low back soreness, Ty Jager of FanSided.com reports.

Johnson has missed just one game this season, but it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. He's come off the bench in his last three appearances and has averaged 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 28.0 minutes per game. If he's sidelined Friday, Doug McDermott and Cedi Osman are candidates to see increased run.