Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to left wrist soreness.
Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Johnson logged 38 minutes Sunday in an overtime loss. He was phenomenal in that contest, scoring 26 points with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a pair of three-pointers. If Johnson is unable to play, we could see more of Doug McDermott and Cedi Osman.
