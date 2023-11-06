Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to left wrist soreness.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Johnson logged 38 minutes Sunday in an overtime loss. He was phenomenal in that contest, scoring 26 points with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a pair of three-pointers. If Johnson is unable to play, we could see more of Doug McDermott and Cedi Osman.