Johnson is considered a question mark for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to calf tightness, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.
Johnson's calf issue being labeled tightness seemingly bodes well for a short absence, if he's forced to miss any time. Clarification should arrive on game day, with Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson likely taking most of his minutes if he sits.
