Johnson (left foot strain) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Johnson must have tweaked his foot during Tuesday's win over the Jazz, and he'll likely be headed toward a game-time call unless he looks stellar at Thursday's shootaround. If he is forced to the sidelines, expect more minutes for Keita Bates-Diop and Stanley Johnson.
More News
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Struggles outside of second quarter•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Will play Saturday•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Another 20-plus point outing•
-
Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Pops for 25 again•