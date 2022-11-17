Johnson is questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to left ankle soreness, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Johnson may have picked up the injury during Tuesday's loss to the Trail Blazers. Doug McDermott (calf) is also questionable Thursday. If the Spurs end up short on the wing, more minutes could be available for Josh Richardson, Jeremy Sochan, Keita Bates-Diop and Isaiah Roby.