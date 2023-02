Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game at Toronto, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Despite ankle soreness, Johnson played during Monday's loss to the Bulls and provided 21 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes. He may go through pregame warmups Wednesday before a final decision is made on his status. If he sits, Doug McDermott, Stanley Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop could see more action.