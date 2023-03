Johnson (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Ty Jager of Fansided's Air Alamo reports.

Johnson missed Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to a neck issue, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's sidelined once again Wednesday, Devin Vassell and Keita Bates-Diop should see increased run.