Johnson (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Johnson has missed the past two games with hamstring tightness, prompting Keita Bates-Diop (ankle) to join the starting lineup. However, Bates-Diop is also questionable Wednesday, so the Spurs may have to turn elsewhere. If both players are sidelined, more minutes could be in store for Doug McDermott, Stanley Johnson and Isaiah Roby.