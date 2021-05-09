Johnson had just six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in Saturday's loss to Portland.

The second-year forward had a strong close to the month of April, but his production has slowed of late, as he's scored in single digits in three of the last four games. During that stretch, Johnson is averaging just 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists while failing to record a single block or steal.