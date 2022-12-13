Johnson posted 21 points (8-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 112-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Johnson was doubtful to play Monday due to an illness, but the former Kentucky standout reached the 20-point mark for the fourth game in a row. One of the top offensive threats in the Spurs roster, Johnson is averaging 23.2 points per game across five December appearances and a career-best 20.9 points per game when factoring in the entire 2022-23 season. That said, he's struggled with his efficiency and has shot just 35.3 percent from the field, 21.1 percent from three and 68.2 percent from the free-throw line over the past 11 games.