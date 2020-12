Johnson (foot) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The 21-year-old was expected to be sidelined for the start of the season after reporting to training camp with the foot injury, but it appears he's progressed well in his recovery over the past few weeks. Johnson averaged 9.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.7 minutes as a rookie in 2019-20 and should have a bench role for the Spurs this season.