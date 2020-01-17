Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Recalled from G League
Johnson was recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's game against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Johnson has spent almost the entire season in the G League, playing just six minutes for the parent club. However, it's possible the Spurs are looking to get him some run Friday, possibly anticipating an easy win over Atlanta.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...