Johnson chipped in 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Johnson hasn't lost a step since missing the Nov. 14 blowout loss to the Thunder, and the talented forward has now scored at least 20 points in three games in a row. Johnson is averaging 15.9 points per game in November, and while those numbers represent a decrease compared to previous years, that can be explained by the rise of Devin Vassell (groin) and the emergence of Victor Wembanyama.