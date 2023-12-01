Johnson registered 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 137-135 loss to Atlanta.

The Spurs came up short and lost to the Hawks, but Johnson had another impressive performance to extend his sizzling streak. Since returning from a one-game absence in mid-November, Johnson scored 20 or more points in five of his last seven contests while shooting an impressive 51.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three-point range. Johnson has seen his numbers dip a bit with the emergence of players such as Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama (hip), but he's still a talented player who can carry the Spurs on offense through prolonged stretches.