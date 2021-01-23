Johnson posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during the 122-117 loss to Dallas on Friday.

Johnson has been apart of the chatter through the league this season and did not disappoint in the loss Friday. The forward is a high-end prospect for San Antonio and this is his first official season with the Spurs. He has been an excellent addition for the most part, barring a few outliers at the start of the season. He does not move the ball around, but is constantly ripping attempts and is impressive in the paint. His minutes have dropped recently, but will continue to be viable moving forward.