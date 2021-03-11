Johnson will start in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.

Johnson will make his first start since Feb. 14 after returning to the court on a limited basis just prior to the All-Star break. He is averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.1 minutes per game this season, and he's expected to be fully available going forward after overcoming COVID-19.