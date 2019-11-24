Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Returns to G League
The Spurs assigned Johnson to the G League's Austin Spurs on Sunday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The rookie first-round pick made his NBA debut in the Spurs' recent Friday/Saturday back-to-back set, logging two minutes of garbage time in the former contest. With steady playing time not in the forecast for Johnson at the NBA level, he'll head to the G League for a spell in search of meaningful development.
