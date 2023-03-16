Johnson (foot) tallied 27 points (11-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes in Wednesday's 137-128 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Though Johnson was cleared to return from a two-game absence, the Spurs held out four other key rotation players due to rest or minor injuries for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Those absences gave Johnson free reign to put up shots at will, and while he came through with a stat line that was more than serviceable in points leagues, his awful percentages from the field and free-throw line and his lack of supporting statistics made his output far less valuable in category leagues. That's a familiar refrain for Johnson, who ranks inside the top 75 in points leagues but outside the top 150 in nine-category leagues on a per-game basis this season.