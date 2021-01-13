Johnson finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 39 minutes Tuesday in the Spurs' 112-102 win over the Thunder.

The second-year forward bounced back from a three-point showing in Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves to finish second on the team in scoring behind Lonnie Walker (24 points). Johnson has thus far justified the sleeper buzz he generated heading into the season, as he's averaging 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 treys in 32.2 minutes per game through his first 11 outings.