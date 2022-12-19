Johnson (back) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Houston, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Johnson was initially listed as questionable and missed shootaround due to a back injury, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out. In his absence, Doug McDermott and Keita Bates-Diop are candidates to enter the starting lineup. Johnson's next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Pelicans.
