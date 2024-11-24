Johnson (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Johnson was listed as questionable prior to this game due to right hamstring tightness, and it seems the Spurs are being cautious with the 25-year-old forward. The injury is not expected to keep him out long-term, though. Johnson's next chance to play will come against the Jazz on Tuesday.
