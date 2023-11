Johnson (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Johnson was previously listed as questionable, so he's likely day-to-day. His next chance to play will be Friday against the Kings in what will be the front end of a back-to-back set. With Johnson sidelined, we could potentially see a lot of Malaki Branham and Doug McDermott on Tuesday.