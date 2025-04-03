Johnson won't play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to back soreness.
Johnson joins a plethora of Spurs as out for Wednesday's tilt. Look for Harrison Barnes, Julian Champagnie and Malaki Branham to handle plenty of minutes. Johnson's next chance to play will come Friday against Cleveland.
