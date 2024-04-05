Johnson (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Johnson will miss a third straight game, marking his fourth absence over San Antonio's last five games. Cedi Osman (ankle) and Dominick Barlow (knee) are also out, not to mention Jeremy Sochan (ankle) and Devin Vassell (foot) are done for the season, so Julian Champagnie, Sidy Cissoko, Malaki Branham and Devonte' Graham are all candidates for increased roles. Johnson's next chance to suit up will come Sunday versus the 76ers.