Johnson said he'll play Friday against the Kings, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.

Johnson was officially listed as probable after missing the previous game with right knee soreness, so it's not surprising to hear he'll suit up. The fifth-year forward has been a hit-or-miss player in fantasy this season, scoring 20-plus points four times while failing to reach double digits four times, but he is averaging career highs in rebounds (6.1) and assists (4.3) per game.