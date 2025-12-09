Johnson notched 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes during Monday's 135-132 win over the Pelicans.

Johnson has been one of San Antonio's best players off the bench, averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.1 blocks and 2.6 threes across 24.0 minutes this season. While it is unlikely he will ever crack the starting lineup, Johnson has shown the ability to produce in a large role off the bench.