Johnson compiled 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 115-104 loss to Dallas.

Johnson shifted back into the starting lineup but is clearly still underdone when it comes to his conditioning. It is likely going to be a few games before we see Johnson putting up numbers similar to those he was delivering earlier in the season. The path to minutes is reasonably clear for Johnson after it was announced LaMarcus Aldridge would be parting ways with the team and so he should be on a roster in most 12-team formats.