Johnson had 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-6 FT) and five rebounds in Friday's loss to Washington.

Up from the G League, Johnson appeared in just his seventh game of the season and logged a career-high 21 minutes. The Kentucky product, who saw a then-career-high 15 minutes against Charlotte earlier in the week, also added a steal off the bench.

