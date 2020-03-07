Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Scores 13 off bench
Johnson had 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-6 FT) and five rebounds in Friday's loss to Washington.
Up from the G League, Johnson appeared in just his seventh game of the season and logged a career-high 21 minutes. The Kentucky product, who saw a then-career-high 15 minutes against Charlotte earlier in the week, also added a steal off the bench.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.