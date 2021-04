Johnson collected 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in a 109-94 victory over the Pacers on Monday.

Johnson scored in double figures for the second consecutive game thanks to some efficient shooting. Over his last four contests, the forward has averaged 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and shot 58.3 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three.