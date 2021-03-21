Johnson finished with 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight boards and four assists in 34 minutes of a 120-113 loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

Johnson turned in another solid performance, following his 20/20 performance by leading his team in rebounding once again. The second-year player seems to have rebounded from a slow start to the month and has returned to the form that has him third on the team in both scoring and rebounds. He'll face the Hornets on Monday.