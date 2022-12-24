Johnson notched 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 133-113 loss to the Magic.

Johnson returned from a two-game absence due to hamstring tightness but had a rough night from the field, and the Spurs felt that throughout the game in what turned out to be a disappointing loss. His role as one of the team's go-to players is not under threat and that gives him a strong floor, but the shooting woes are persistent. He's shooting a career-worst 41 percent from the field this season, but he seems to be turning things around and has made 45 percent of his attempts across eight games in December.

