Johnson had 18 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 115-106 victory over the Timberwolves.

Johnson didn't have his best shooting performance, as he failed to reach the 20-point plateau for the first time in 2022-23 while also ending up with more field-goal attempts (20) than actual points (18), but the final stat was still decent as Johnson continues to operate as San Antonio's main scoring option. The fact that this 18-point output was his lowest mark of the season suggests just how consistent and how effective he's been to start the campaign.