Johnson supplied 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

The Spurs keep tweaking their lineups to find the right balance, and Johnson has done a good job since shifting to the second unit, as he has scored at least 15 points in four of his five outings off the bench. Johnson continues to see steady minutes and touches despite his change of role, however, so his fantasy upside hasn't been altered with his move to a bench role.