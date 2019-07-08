Spurs' Keldon Johnson: Scores 19 points in Sunday's win
Johnson posted 19 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 win over the Hornets.
Johnson continued his strong summer league with an efficient scoring performance in this one. His ability and desire to play hard and attack the rim is a good sign for him going forward. Nevertheless, on a deep team with playoff aspirations Johnson is fairly likely to spend a significant portion of his rookie year honing his craft in the G League.
