Johnson closed with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 126-122 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Johnson was efficient from the field and delivered another solid outing while making his presence felt on both ends of the court. His usage rate is likely to decrease this season following the emergence of Victor Wembanyama and the increased role for Devin Vassell, but Johnson should remain a capable scorer and a prominent figure in the Spurs' offensive scheme going forward.