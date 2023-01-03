Johnson notched 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during Monday's 139-103 loss to the Nets.

Johnson was forced to miss two games just before Christmas but has looked good since returning to the court, putting up at least 20 points in four of his last six appearances and draining multiple threes in all but one of those outings. Johnson is averaging 23.2 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field in that span, meaning the shooting slump that affected him through late November and most of December seems to be disappearing.