Johnson supplied 24 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 loss to the Grizzlies.

Johnson returned from a brief two-game absence and ended up leading the Spurs in scoring. The emergence of Tre Jones as a reliable scoring weapon has lessened some of the responsibility on Johnson's shoulders, but he remains the team's go-to player on offense and their main scoring threat. Johnson is averaging 22.5 points per game since the start of December.