Johnson (hamstring) supplied 24 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 loss to the Grizzlies.

Johnson returned from a brief two-game absence and ended up leading the Spurs in scoring. The emergence of Tre Jones as a reliable scoring weapon has lessened some of the responsibility on Johnson's shoulders, but when healthy, Johnson will still serve as the Spurs' clear go-to player on offense while Devin Vassell (knee) is likely out until around the All-Star break. Johnson is averaging 22.5 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting from the field since the start of December, but his production in just about every other category is severely lacking.